A man has been shot and two other men have been injured while trying to escape an alleged hostage situation at a church in Randfontein, paramedics said on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo told News24 he doesn't have details of the incident but was also on his way there.

The church where the drama is unfolding is in Zuurbekom, according to a tweet from Netcare911.

Netcare911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said they responded to the shooting just after 08:00.

"Reports from the scene indicate that an adult male has sustained a gunshot wound to his shoulder, two other adult males have been injured while trying to escape when their cars were stoned in what is believed to be a hostage situation at the Randfontien church," he said.

All three men have been transported to hospital by another private ambulance, said Herbst.

He said the police's air wing helicopter, as well as specialised police units, were currently on scene.

"According to witnesses it is alleged that members of the public are still being held hostage within the church. This is yet to be confirmed by the SAPS," Herbst said.

This is a developing story.