 

Man shot and killed at dentist practice in Cape Town

2019-12-03 21:00

Alex Mitchley

(iStock)

The police have launched a manhunt for two suspects after a 56-year-old man was murdered at a dentist practice in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on Monday afternoon.

According to the police, two unknown suspects, one of whom was armed with a firearm, entered the dental offices and threatened a security guard, taking his keys and ordering him into one of the rooms.

"The security guard then heard three gunshots, a few seconds later he discovered the 56-year-old victim was shot in the head and the suspects gone," police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said.

"The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for medical assistance, where he later died due to his injuries."

Van Wyk added the circumstances surrounding the shooting was currently unknown and detectives were following up on all leads.

A case of murder and business robbery has been opened.

Read more on:    cape town  |  crime
