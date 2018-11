What To Read Next

A man was shot at a restaurant in Sandton in the early hours of Saturday morning.

According to a statement by Netcare 911, the incident took place in Oxford Street at around 02:00.

"Reports from the scene indicate that an adult male sustained a gunshot wound to his abdomen in an alleged robbery," spokesperson Shawn Herbst said.

"Due to the seriousness of his injuries he was treated on the scene by an advanced life support paramedic.

"Once stabilised the patient was transported to hospital in a serious condition for further treatment," Herbst said.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini confirmed the incident to News24 but could not provide any further information.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter