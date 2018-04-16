Man shot dead after stabbing Cape Town metro cop not yet identified

The identity of a man shot dead by a Cape Town Metro Police officer at the Mfuleni police station is not yet known, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate said on Monday.

Spokesperson Moses Dlamini said an inquest docket had been opened after the suspect, estimated to be about 25 years old, was killed on Sunday morning after stabbing the officer.

Western Cape SAPS spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk confirmed a case of attempted murder was also being investigated in connection with the stabbing.

On Sunday, City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said the officer had gone to the police station to register a case docket around 11:30 when the attack occurred.

The man apparently approached the officer, indicating he wanted to be arrested. He appeared agitated, Smith had said.

The metro police officer was stabbed twice in the chest and once in the arm, and he retaliated by firing three rounds from his service pistol.

Two bystanders sustained injuries to their feet from ricocheting bullets.

Metro Police Chief Wayne Le Roux confirmed that the officer had been discharged from hospital on Sunday afternoon and had been booked off.

Counselling and support was being offered to him, as well as support for the two injured civilians, he said.

His department would also cooperate fully with the police and IPID investigation, Le Roux added.



