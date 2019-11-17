Man shot dead at Witbank hospital after surviving shooting at his home

A patient who was being treated for gunshot wounds has been shot and killed at Witbank hospital, Mpumalanga police confirmed on Sunday.

Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said a man arrived at the hospital around 18:45 on Saturday and a squabble ensued with the patient.

"Several shots were fired and the patient died in the hospital corridor."

READ | Woman shot dead in Bramley hijacking, car recovered in Alex

He said the patient was initially hospitalised after being shot at his home in Witbank on Wednesday.

"We suspect that he [the shooter] came to finish him off at the hospital," said Hlathi, adding that investigations into both shootings would determine the exact circumstances.

The shooter fled the scene and no arrests have yet been made.