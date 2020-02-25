Man shot dead, girl killed in crossfire in Ocean View

A
man and a girl were shot dead in Ocean View, Cape Town, on Tuesday evening,
Western Cape police have confirmed.
The man, 31, was shot in
Andromeda Way and died due to his injuries, said Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.
"According to available
information, the seven-year-old girl was caught in the crossfire and was
wounded in the chest and hand."
She was transported to a medical
facility, where she later died.
Rwexana said Anti-Gang Unit
members were patrolling the area.
"The circumstances
surrounding both incidents are under investigation. Detectives are following up
on leads in order to bring the perpetrators to book."