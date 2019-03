Danger on the road. Blue flasher on the police car at night.

A man believed to be in his 50s has been killed in an alleged hijacking on Kies Avenue in Resevoir Hills on Saturday afternoon, KwaZulu-Natal paramedics said.

The incident happened just after 13:00, said Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson.

Jamieson said paramedics responded to multiple calls for a shooting incident and arrived on the scene to find the critically injured man on the ground.

He said the man had sustained a gunshot wound to his upper chest.

"He was in a state of Cardiac Arrest and Advanced Life Support Paramedics as well as a Trauma Dr worked on the man for close to Thirty minutes however they were unsuccessful, and the man succumbed to his injuries. He was declared deceased at the scene."

"At this stage the events leading up to the shooting cannot be confirmed however Sydenham SAPS were on the scene and will be investigating further."

