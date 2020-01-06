 

Man shot dead in bakkie in Cape Town

2020-01-06 12:56

Jenni Evans

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A 47-year-old man was shot dead in a bakkie in Goodwood, Cape Town, early on Sunday night, police said on Monday. 

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said the shooting occurred on the corner of Giel Basson and Frans Conradie drives.

Claims have been made on social media that the shooting may have been a hit on someone in the security industry, but further details were not immediately available. 

Police are investigating a murder and have asked for anyone who has leads to contact Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear on 071 673 1575 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Read more on:    cape town  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Countdown to 2019 Matric results: Sign up to be notified the moment your results become available

2020-01-06 06:29

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

/News
WATCH | ICYMI: Cape Town Street Parade in 60 seconds
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Pinelands 12:43 PM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
Waterfront 12:21 PM
Road name: Dock Road Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto loot split 3 ways 2020-01-05 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 