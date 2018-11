A man in his 20s was shot dead in a suspected robbery in KwaMashu north of Durban.

Netcare 911 said in a statement that it responded to reports of a shooting at a shopping centre in the area on Wednesday afternoon.

"Reports from the scene indicate that a male believed to be in his twenties sustained a fatal gunshot wound while sitting in the passenger seat of a car in a suspected robbery," spokesperson Shawn Herbst said in a statement.

"The patient was assessed and declared deceased on the scene by an advanced life support paramedic."

A woman who was believed to be a family member of the deceased and who was the driver of the vehicle was also shot, the statement read.

She sustained a gunshot wound to her right leg and was transported by another ambulance service to hospital in a stable condition.

"Circumstances leading up to the shooting at this stage is unknown and will be investigated by the SAPS who were in scene," Herbst said.

