 

Man shot dead in fight after car accident

2018-06-03 14:37

Jan Bornman

PHOTO: Getty Images/Gallo Images

PHOTO: Getty Images/Gallo Images

A man was shot dead during an altercation, after his car and another were involved in a car accident in Durban on Sunday morning.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the accident occurred shortly after 11:00 on Sunday morning near the DCC church in Sydenham.

"On arrival paramedics found that two vehicles collided in an accident, thereafter an altercation occurred and one man had sustained gunshot wounds to his upper body," Jamieson said.

"He was in a critical condition and despite advanced life support, paramedics attempted to resuscitate him."

He said the man's injuries were too severe and he died at the scene.

"At this stage events leading up to both the accident and the shooting are unknown, however SAPS were in attendance and would be investigating further."

