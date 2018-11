What To Read Next

Free State police say they are continuing to search for two suspects who shot and killed a man who was sitting in his car at a shopping centre in Welkom on Saturday.

"No arrests have been made for now as we follow every lead," Captain Stephen Thakeng told News24 on Monday.



A video that went viral shows the two men approach the vehicle and open fire.

The victim, identified as Shai Mohapi, 54, was declared dead on the scene. He was shot three times in the chest and twice in his left arm. After the incident, the suspects dragged Mohapi out of his car and drove away in it.

Sibanye Stillwater mine to offer family support

Mohapi's employer, Sibanye Stillwater mine, says it will offer support to Mohapi's family.

"This is a criminal case and we hope the killers are brought to justice," the mining company's spokesperson James Wellsted told News24 on Monday.



Mohapi was employed as a chief safety officer at the company.

Captain Thakeng has urged anybody with information that might lead to the arrest of the men to contact Captain Pieter du Plessis on 079 884 2179.