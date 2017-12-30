Man shot dead in Observatory, Cape Town

Cape Town – Police are hunting for the murderers of a 28-year-old male who was shot dead in Observatory, Cape Town on Friday evening.

Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, said the shooting took place at 23:55 on Friday in Trill Road. The perpetrators are believed to have fled the scene in the deceased’s grey Kia Soul vehicle.

Van Wyk said the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting incident were not yet known to the police, and that they were following all possible leads.

"We have opened a case of murder for investigation purposes. No one has been arrested and the suspects are still at large," he said.

Van Wyk said anyone with information or who witnessed the incident was requested to contact the investigation officer, Constable Donovan Pietersen on 021 486 2840 or 082 469 8468.