 

Man shot dead in Observatory, Cape Town

2017-12-30 14:03

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

(SAPS)

(SAPS)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – Police are hunting for the murderers of a 28-year-old male who was shot dead in Observatory, Cape Town on Friday evening.

Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, said the shooting took place at 23:55 on Friday in Trill Road. The perpetrators are believed to have fled the scene in the deceased’s grey Kia Soul vehicle.

Van Wyk said the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting incident were not yet known to the police, and that they were following all possible leads.

"We have opened a case of murder for investigation purposes. No one has been arrested and the suspects are still at large," he said.

Van Wyk said anyone with information or who witnessed the incident was requested to contact the investigation officer, Constable Donovan Pietersen on 021 486 2840 or 082 469 8468.

Read more on:    cape town  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Malema calls on former matrics to report to academic institutions in 2018

2017-12-30 12:29

Inside News24

 
ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
The simple life of Ceres' mountian dwellers
 

Top 10 global football transfers

Here is a list of the all-time top 10 global transfers (in euros)

 
 

You won't want to miss...

New couples should only see each other twice a week
Why are you attracted to women who look like your mother?
The grooming secrets of SA's male celebs
WATCH: 26 days of the LOVE Advent Calendar from Ashley Graham to Ciara
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, December 29 2017-12-29 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 