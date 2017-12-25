Man shot dead on Christmas Day in apparent freak accident

What To Read Next

Durban - A manager of a food retailer died after being shot in the head in Mandini in KwaZulu-Natal’s North Coast on Christmas Day.



According to IPSS Medical Rescue's Paul Herbst, the man was leaving home when his dogs ran out into the street.

A security guard passing by the residence felt threatened by the dogs and drew his firearm.

"The victim’s son, who was following the dogs, pleaded with the guard not to shoot the non-aggressive pets. Moments later, a single gunshot was discharged. The victim’s son turned towards his father, and found him lying on the ground," Herbst said.



Herbst told News24 the guard apparently wanted to fire a warning shot, but accidentally shot the man.

The man was stabilised and placed on a ventilator before being rushed to Umhlanga hospital, where he later died.

The guard - whose age is currently unknown - was arrested and is expected to appear at Inyoni Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, Captain Thulani Zwane told News24.