 

JUST IN: Man shot dead outside primary school while collecting child

2019-04-15 15:56

Sesona Ngqakamba

Police. (Photo: Getty/Gallo Images)

Police. (Photo: Getty/Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A man was shot dead outside Bernard Isaacs Primary School in Coronationville, Johannesburg on Monday. 

It is alleged that the man was picking up a pupil from the school when two unknown suspects approached him and fired several shots. 

 "This Golf was supposed to pick up a child from the school and ... and when he stopped here, he was approached -  allegedly by two males who were walking around - and shot at several times," Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said at the scene. 

"He died instantly. We don't know the motive, but a case of murder is being investigated" said Makhubele. 

An eyewitness, who did not want to be named, said children were playing not far from the car when they suddenly dispersed after hearing the gunshots. 

"This happened around 14:05. I was sitting in my house and heard something [sounding] like crackers. I actually thought it was crackers but when I looked I saw children running. They were running and some were stumbling on the floor. That's when I saw and noticed that thd guy was shot," the witness said. 

The witnesses added that following the shooting the victim got out of the vehicle and ran towards the school. He collapsed inside the school grounds. 

"A friend of his came with a BMW and rushed him to hospital because they called the ambulance but it was taking too long. " 

"He had gunshots all on the left side but was bleeding from his face. School kids are really traumatized, it's not a nice scene," she said.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward. 


Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Msimanga calls for financial accountability from 'the ANC's bloody three'

2019-04-15 15:37

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
UNLUCKY: No winners in Sunday's Daily Lotto draw 2019-04-14 21:34 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 