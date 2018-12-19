 

Man shot dead, woman killed in hit-and-run at Durban beach

2018-12-19 19:11

Mxolisi Mngadi

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A 31-year-old man is expected to appear in court soon after he allegedly shot dead a beachgoer at Casuarina Beach in Tongaat, north of Durban, during the first long weekend of the festive season.

The 35-year-old man was shot dead at about 04:00 on Monday during an altercation at the beach's parking lot.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot, police said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said a 31-year-old suspect had been arrested on the same day.

"A case of murder is being investigated by Tongaat SAPS," said Mbele.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Verulam Magistrate's Court, according to Mbele.

Spokesperson for the eThekwini municipality, Msawakhe Mayisela, said there had also been a hit-and-run incident at the same beach.

Mbele said a 41-year-old woman died after being knocked down by a Toyota Quantum while she was crossing the road at La Mercy around 21:10 on December 16.

"She was declared dead at the scene. The circumstances surrounding the accident are being investigated. A case of culpable homicide is being investigated by Tongaat SAPS," said Mbele.

Despite the two incidents, Mayisela said officials, including lifeguards and law enforcement officers, had worked around the clock to ensure that order was maintained on the city's beaches during the long weekend.

"At central beaches, approximately 410 210 patrons were recorded on the beach, with the southern region hosting 298 028 patrons. The northern region was home to 63 000 beach goers. About 106 rescue operations were carried out and 4 231 people received first aid treatment, mostly for blue bottle stings," Mayisela said.

He said approximately 1 725 children had been separated from their parents or guardians.

"They were all reunited, thanks to the 39 947 armbands issued to all children at the beaches. Officials have urged parents and guardians to be extra cautious when coming to the beach with children, as they can easily get lost in the large crowd," he warned.

Read more on:    durban  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Tomorrow's weather: Thunderbolts and lightening predicted for much of the north of South Africa

53 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST: A look at what made headlines in 2018
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 15:18 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 15:18 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Tuesday, December 18 2018-12-18 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 