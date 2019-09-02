Man shot during Gauteng violence confirmed dead - reports

Police fired rubber bullets in Turffontein, Johannesburg, on Mondayas they struggled to stop looters that had overrun businesses. (Screenshot)

A man who was shot in the head during running battles with police in parts of Johannesburg has died, according to reports.

According to Sowetan LIVE, the unidentified man was shot in the head. The publication further quoted Johannesburg metro police department spokesperson Wayne Minnaar as saying the incident took place on the corner of Twist and Kapteijn streets.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini told Jacaranda FM that the bullet came from a crowd and no one was arrested.



"At this stage police are still interviewing several people to establish the motive for the shooting."

The protesters targeted shops they believed to be owned by foreign nationals, News24 previously reported.



Police were on the scene but residents in the area outnumbered them.

Less than 24 hours earlier, residents in nearby Jeppestown and Malvern also looted shops while damaging property and cars in two separate incidents of violence.



The looting in Jeppe was sparked by the death of three people in a building fire.



On Monday morning, police said 41 people had been arrested since the early hours of Sunday.



Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela said the incidents were "inhumane".

The protesters burnt tyres in the streets and forced passengers out of at least one taxi.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter