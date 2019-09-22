 

Man shot during Johannesburg business robbery

2019-09-22 11:09

Nicole McCain

Police investigate a shooting incident. (Jaco Marais, Gallo Images, Netwerk24, file)

A 71-year-old Johannesburg man has been shot during a robbery at his Strydom Park panelbeaters.

On Friday, at around 13:00, two armed men the entered the business premises, on corner Masjien and Fabriek streets, and demanded money from an employee in the reception area, police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini confirmed.

The suspects took around R3 000 of the company's money before walking into the workshop, where they shot the business owner.

The 71-year-old man was taken to hospital by one of his employees. 

The suspects are still at large. Police are investigating a case of business robbery and attempted murder.

