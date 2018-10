The driver of the BMW X1, who was shot on the M1 highway in Johannesburg on Monday afternoon, was a member of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), known as the Hawks.

"We can confirm that the man who was shot and injured on the M1 north this afternoon is a member of the DPCI in Gauteng," Gauteng Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said.

Mulamo added that the man was not on duty at the time of the incident.

She said details surrounding the incident were still sketchy and that an attempted murder case had been registered with the SA Police Service.

"I understand he is in critical condition and we can't reveal his name...," Mulamu said.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo told News24 that there were still no new details related to the investigation and that no arrests had been made.

He added that the victims were in a critical condition in hospital.

Earlier, Masondo said five suspects had opened fire on the man, who had been travelling in a BMW X1 with a passenger, believed to be a woman.

An eyewitness, who spoke to News24 on condition of anonymity, said the suspects opened the boot of the vehicle and removed what looked like a bag. They then fled the scene.