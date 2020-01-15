 

Man shot in head while walking to Verulam Family Court with wife

2020-01-15 15:39

Jenni Evans

A man has been shot in the head while walking to a Family Court in Verulam with his wife (Photo: Supplied, Netcare911)

A man has been shot in the head while walking to a Family Court in Verulam with his wife (Photo: Supplied, Netcare911)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A man walking to the Family Court in Verulam was shot in the head on Wednesday, KwaZulu-Natal police said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the 65-year-old man was walking with his wife towards the court when an unknown person opened fire.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said he was critically wounded and needed advanced life support to stabilise him at the scene in George Sewpersadh Street.

A Netcare helicopter ambulance was activated via Reaction Unit SA and the man was choppered out for further urgent medical attention at hospital.

The shooter drove away and the motive is not known yet. 

The man is understood to be a prominent Muslim scholar.

His wife was not immediately available to comment.

Read more on:    crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

50 to a class in Bishop Lavis primary school

31 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Former Scorpions official takes stand at Zondo commission
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 15:49 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
Milnerton 15:41 PM
Road name: Plattekloof Road Eastbound

Eastbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Three winners on Tuesday! 2020-01-14 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 