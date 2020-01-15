Man shot in head while walking to Verulam Family Court with wife

A man has been shot in the head while walking to a Family Court in Verulam with his wife (Photo: Supplied, Netcare911)

A man walking to the Family Court in Verulam was shot in the head on Wednesday, KwaZulu-Natal police said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the 65-year-old man was walking with his wife towards the court when an unknown person opened fire.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said he was critically wounded and needed advanced life support to stabilise him at the scene in George Sewpersadh Street.



A Netcare helicopter ambulance was activated via Reaction Unit SA and the man was choppered out for further urgent medical attention at hospital.

The shooter drove away and the motive is not known yet.

The man is understood to be a prominent Muslim scholar.

His wife was not immediately available to comment.