 

Man shot in the hand during Hillbrow CIT heist

2018-06-19 22:28

Christina Pitt

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

WATCH: Eyewitness describes explosion and chaos during cash-in-transit heist

2018-06-18 16:59

An eyewitness has told News24 of the hair-raising moments when a cash-in-transit heist unfolded as he watched from his office window in Cape Town. Watch WATCH

A man in his forties was shot in the hand during a cash-in-transit heist in Hillbrow, Johannesburg on Tuesday.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said that when the paramedics arrived on the scene, a man who is believed to be the driver of a small truck was found with a gunshot wound in the hand.

"He explained to paramedics that his vehicle was behind the security vehicle when a shot was fired and entered his vehicle through the dashboard," Meiring said.

He was treated on the scene and later transported to a nearby hospital for further care. No further injuries were reported.



Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Farmers grateful for heavy rains, but Western Cape govt warns that drought persists

2018-06-19 21:02

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Everyone was remorseful, even Ashwin - SuperSport CEO
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, June 19 2018-06-19 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 