Man shot in the hand during Hillbrow CIT heist

A man in his forties was shot in the hand during a cash-in-transit heist in Hillbrow, Johannesburg on Tuesday.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said that when the paramedics arrived on the scene, a man who is believed to be the driver of a small truck was found with a gunshot wound in the hand.

"He explained to paramedics that his vehicle was behind the security vehicle when a shot was fired and entered his vehicle through the dashboard," Meiring said.

He was treated on the scene and later transported to a nearby hospital for further care. No further injuries were reported.







