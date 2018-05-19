 

Man shot in the head in Benoni

2018-05-19 15:44

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

A man in his thirties was shot in the head following an altercation with another resident in his street.

Netcare 911 spokesperson, Nick Dollman, said they had responded to a call at around 21:10 on Friday evening, of a shooting at a residence in the Goedeburg area, Benoni.

"Reports from the scene allege that the victim had been involved in an altercation with another resident in their street," he said.

Dollman said paramedics from various services were on the scene and had attended to the man who had been shot in the head.

"He was in a critical condition and was transported by ambulance to hospital for the urgent care that was required," he said.

Dollman said the incident was being investigated by police.

