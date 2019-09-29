 

Man stabbed to death, friend injured in Clifton beach stabbing

2019-09-29 14:08

Kamva Somdyala

Clifton beach in Cape Town. (Photo: iStock)

Clifton beach in Cape Town. (Photo: iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

An apparent robbery at Clifton Third Beach in Cape Town on Saturday evening has left a man dead and his friend injured, Western Cape police say.

Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut said the victim's friend is currently in hospital following the attack.

He said the circumstances of the incident are being investigated by police after the man – who is in his mid-20s – was stabbed to death at around 21:30.

"The victim's friend was also stabbed and admitted to hospital.

"The suspects who attacked the victims during an apparent robbery are yet to be arrested," said Traut.

Read more on:    clifton  |  cape town  |  stabbing
NEXT ON NEWS24X

#GuptaLeaks wins global award for investigative journalism

2019-09-29 12:25

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: 3 winners bag R129K 2019-09-28 21:26 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 