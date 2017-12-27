Man stabbed to death on Durban beach on Boxing Day

Durban – A 21-year-old man was stabbed to death at a Durban beach on the Day of Goodwill (Boxing Day), paramedics said on Wednesday.

"Paramedics found the man lying on the promenade," Rescue Care operations director Garrith Jamieson said about the incident, which took place near North Beach in central Durban at around 21:00.

"On assessment, it was established that the man had sustained major injuries after being stabbed and there was nothing more paramedics could do."

The man was declared dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the crime.