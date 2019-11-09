 

Man stabbed to death while fishing with friend at Emmarentia Dam in Joburg

2019-11-09 19:58

Azarrah Karrim

A man fishing at Emmarentia dam was stabbed to death. (iStock)

A man has been stabbed to death while fishing with his friend at Emmarentia Dam in Johannesburg on Friday night.

SAPS Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said police were investigating a murder case, and that the suspect was a 38-year-old male.

Peters said the deceased, a 36-year-old man, was fishing with his friend when an unknown man approached them.

He said an argument ensued between them when the suspect started to shine a torch in the victim and his friend's face.

"The argument then started and the deceased and his friend then started to leave after packing their fishing rods," Peters said.

"The argument continued, and the suspect started hitting one victim on the left jaw. He sustained a cut underneath the jaw, but managed to run away."

The suspect then allegedly turned on the other man and started stabbing him repeatedly.

"When the victim who ran came back, he found the paramedics trying to help his friend, with the suspect still at the scene," Peters said.

The man was declared dead on scene.

