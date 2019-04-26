 

Man struck by lightning in Krugersdorp in serious condition

2019-04-26 07:27

Riaan Grobler

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A 25-year-old man sustained serious burn wounds when he was struck by lightning in Krugersdorp on Thursday. 

According to Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst, paramedics responded to a call about the incident in 4th Street, Krugersdorp North, at around 12:41.

"Reports from the scene indicate that the man had been cutting grass when lightning started to appear during a thunderstorm," Herbst said.

"The man, with other colleagues, sought shelter under a tree when he was struck by lightning."

PICS: Prieska man's bakkie hit by lightning as he hides during hailstorm

Herbst said the man's colleagues managed to escape serious injury.

"Paramedics assessed the patient and found that he had sustained serious burn wounds to a large portion of his body as well as cardiac complications.

"The patient required Advanced Life Support intervention to stabilise him and due to the nature of his injuries the Netcare 2 helicopter air ambulance was called to the scene.

"Once treated, the patient was flown to a specialised facility in Johannesburg for the treatment he required," Herbst said. 

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    johannesburg ­  |  weather  |  accidents
NEXT ON NEWS24X

EXCLUSIVE: How News24's projections for the election will put you in the picture

2019-04-26 06:30

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto jackpot split among four players 2019-04-25 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 