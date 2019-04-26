Man struck by lightning in Krugersdorp in serious condition

A 25-year-old man sustained serious burn wounds when he was struck by lightning in Krugersdorp on Thursday.

According to Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst, paramedics responded to a call about the incident in 4th Street, Krugersdorp North, at around 12:41.

"Reports from the scene indicate that the man had been cutting grass when lightning started to appear during a thunderstorm," Herbst said.

"The man, with other colleagues, sought shelter under a tree when he was struck by lightning."

Herbst said the man's colleagues managed to escape serious injury.

"Paramedics assessed the patient and found that he had sustained serious burn wounds to a large portion of his body as well as cardiac complications.

"The patient required Advanced Life Support intervention to stabilise him and due to the nature of his injuries the Netcare 2 helicopter air ambulance was called to the scene.

"Once treated, the patient was flown to a specialised facility in Johannesburg for the treatment he required," Herbst said.

