Man suspected of killing Philippi cops dies in shootout

A
29-year-old man suspected of being part of the killing of two law enforcement
officers earlier this month in Philippi was on Monday night shot dead by
members of the Special Task Force.
Western Cape police officers
approached the man at Monwabisi Beach, near Khayelitsha, late on Monday night
after receiving a tip-off, said spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut.
"During a shootout between
members of our Special Task Force and the suspect, he and his unknown
accomplice were both fatally wounded. The firearm the suspects were armed with,
was confiscated."
Earlier this month, two City of
Cape Town law enforcement officials died in hospital after being shot and
wounded in Philippi.
The officers, Simthembile
Nyangiwe and Jan Niewehuis, were ambushed while on duty at a construction
project in Sweet Homes, and robbed of their firearms, News24 reported.
Serial offender
Traut
said the 29-year-old who was killed on Monday night had been sought for their
deaths. He was also wanted for multiple charges of murder, attempted murder and
rape in Samora Machel, Nyanga and Philippi East.
Cape Town safety and security
mayoral committee member JP Smith explained on Tuesday that five arrests have
also previously been made in connection with the attack on the law enforcement
officials.
"There was an arrest made of
four men and one woman who were in possession of [the officers’] firearms and
two other firearms… as well as their radios.
"In that process, we then
also determined that one of those people had been involved in another death of
a female SAPS officer not three years before that. So you have a serial
offender here who has repeatedly engaged in attacks on officers," JP Smith
said.
He added that this pointed to a
failure of the justice system.
"What you have is a massive
failure of the criminal justice system because, frankly, that person should not
be out on parole, he should not be released to repeat these offences,"
Smith said.