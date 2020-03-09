 

Man to appear in court for allegedly stabbing pregnant ex-wife to death

2020-03-09 05:52

Ntwaagae Seleka

A Western Cape man is expected to appear in court on Monday for allegedly stabbing his pregnant ex-wife to death. (iStock)

A 43-year-old man is expected to appear in court this week for allegedly stabbing his pregnant former wife to death.

The man was arrested on Friday by detectives from the Vredenburg police station.

Western Cape police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the man was arrested minutes after he allegedly killed his former wife.

The 40-year-old victim was seven months pregnant.

"Vredenburg police were notified of a murder that took place in Greenfield Street, George Karrige, Vredenburg. When the members arrived at the scene, they were notified that the suspect had fled the scene on foot. 

"A quick chase ensued, and the suspect was found and arrested in the vicinity of the crime scene. The suspect was removed from the scene as female community members wanted to harm him," Van Wyk said.

The man is expected to appear in the Vredenburg Magistrate's Court on Monday on a charge of murder.

