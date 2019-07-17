 

Man to appear in court on 19 counts of rape, after 17 women come forward

2019-07-17 16:20

Ntwaagae Seleka

An alleged serial rapist, who has been terrorising women in Gauteng and Limpopo for four years, is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Thursday to face 19 counts of rape.

Police say the 28-year-old accused is alleged to have raped his first victim in 2015 and continued until June this year.

Police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said the identity of the man could not be revealed, although he appeared in court last week, because police have yet to conduct an identity parade.

"The police in Gauteng believe that the 19 cases linked to the alleged serial rapist may increase, as he is suspected to have committed similar offences in Limpopo.

"The suspect, who is due to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court tomorrow [Thursday], was arrested on July 9 in the Johannesburg city centre following thorough investigations. The suspect was linked to the offences through forensic evidence and property that was stolen from the victims.

"He is due to stand trial for crimes that were allegedly committed in Pretoria West, Atteridgeville and Vuwani in Limpopo. So far, 17 women have claimed that they were victims of the suspect.

"The suspect would approach victims while they were walking alone and threatened them with a screwdriver or a knife. After raping them, he would then rob them of their valuables, including cellphones and cash. He was allegedly operating alone," said Dlamini. 

Police are appealing to other victims to come forward.

