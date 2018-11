An eyewitness to the murder of prominent advocate Pete Mihalik in Cape Town, says the killer walked away from the scene calmly, carrying what "looked like a toy gun". Watch the video above. WATCH

A man was arrested after he allegedly tried to rob a jewellery store at Carnival Shopping Centre with a toy gun, Gauteng police said.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini told News24 that the incident happened on Thursday morning at 08:00 when an employee was opening the store.

He said the man threatened the employee with a toy gun and demanded jewellery.

"When she opened the shop she pressed the panic button and when they were inside the suspect demanded that she must put the jewellery in his bag. The alarm went off and the security guards came and arrested him," Dlamini said.

Dlamini said the man is facing charges of business robbery and possession of a weapon.

