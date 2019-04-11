 

Man turns himself in over alleged R1.3m Eskom fraud

2019-04-11 18:39

Buks Viljoen, Correspondent

Micheal Chimazi, 56, who was being sought by the Hawks in Mpumalanga for alleged theft to the tune of R1.3m, has handed himself over to the unit.

This happened after Chimazi saw in the media that the Hawks were looking for him, according to Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Sekgotodi.

Chimazi was in the presence of his lawyer when he handed himself over.

He had been on the run after an internal audit by Eskom established that he submitted numerous false invoices to the electricity giant for a tender that was awarded to him in 2013/2014.

These invoices were then paid into his account.

However, it was later established that the work he claimed for was not done.

Chimazi managed to fool the power giant with the assistance of Cinderella Moropane, who was an Eskom employee and his girlfriend at the time.

She was arrested shortly after the investigation was concluded and her case is currently in court.

Chimazi appeared in the Nelspruit Regional Court on Thursday, where his case was postponed until April 17 for a bail application.

He will remain in custody until then.

Chimazi's case will be added to that of the other suspects, said Sekgotodi.

Read more on:    eskom  |  mbombela  |  fraud
Protesters won't back down as Somerset West unrest continues

2019-04-11 18:22

