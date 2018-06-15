Man who allegedly stabbed girlfriend to death found hanged

What To Read Next

A man who was being sought in connection with the fatal stabbing of his girlfriend has allegedly hanged himself at Outlook Farm in Southbroom, on the south coast of KwaZulu-Natal, police said on Friday.

Police Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said the man had allegedly stabbed his 24-year-old girlfriend to death shortly after midnight on Thursday.

"The suspect fled the scene after the incident," Mbhele said.

The man had been found dead at around 13:00 on Thursday.

The woman had sustained multiple stab wounds to her body.

"The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage," said Mbhele.

Margate police, who were investigating a case of murder, had found the suspect dead.

"An inquest docket was opened at Margate police station," added Mbhele.