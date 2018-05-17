 

Man who called colleague 'swart man' living in apartheid past, ConCourt rules

2018-05-17 16:48

Jeanette Chabalala

Constitutional court. (News24)

Constitutional court. (News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A man who called a colleague "swart man [black man]" over parking space at work has shown that he has not made a break with the country's apartheid past, the Constitutional Court ruled on Thursday.

In a 27-page unanimous judgment, the Constitutional Court ruled that the order made by the Labour Appeal Court be set aside.

In May last year, the Labour Appeal Court found that the Labour Court had erred by applying subjective tests to determine whether the term "swart man" was racist and derogatory.

The court found that Meyer Bester, who was employed at the Rustenburg Platinum Mine, could have said "swart man" as a way to describe the driver of the other vehicle. It found that his dismissal was unfair. 

However, on Thursday Justice Leona Theron said Bester had not embraced "the new democratic order".

"Mr Bester has not learnt to conduct himself in a manner that respects the dignity of his black co-workers," Justice Theron ruled. 

Charged with insubordination, making racial remarks

"By his actions, he has shown that he has not made a break with the apartheid past and embraced the new democratic order where the principles of equality, justice and non-racialism reign supreme."   

The court said it was satisfied that a dismissal was an appropriate sanction under the circumstances. 

In April 2013, Bester allegedly interrupted a safety meeting chaired by the mine's chief safety officer, Ben Sedumedi, and demanded the removal of a car parked next to his.

A parking space next to his had been given to colleague Solly Tlhomelang. However, Bester had difficulty reversing his vehicle, fearing it might be damaged.  

He apparently stormed into the meeting and pointed his finger at Sedumedi, and said in a loud voice: "Verwyder daardie swart man se voertuig [Remove that black man's car]".

Bester was charged with insubordination for disrupting a safety meeting. He was also charged with making racial remarks for referring to a fellow employee as a "swart man".

CCMA decision 'unreasonable'

Bester was dismissed by his employer in May 2013 after being found guilty on both charges at a disciplinary hearing.

He approached the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) and the commissioner found that his dismissal was both substantively and procedurally unfair.

Bester was awarded reinstatement and back pay of R191 843.21. The mine approached the Labour Court for a review of the decision.

However, the Labour Court found that the commissioner had reached a decision that no reasonable decision-maker could have made and warranted Bester's dismissal. 

The South African Equity Workers' Association (SAEWA), which represents Bester, lodged an appeal in the Labour Appeal Court.

However, on Thursday, Justice Theron found that the Labour Appeal Court failed to recognise the impact of the legacy of apartheid and racial segregation.

Racially loaded term

"By ignoring the reality of our past of institutionally entrenched racism and by beginning the enquiry from a presumption that the contest is neutral, the Labour Appeal Court sanitised the context in which the phrase 'swart man' was used."

Theron found that the Labour Appeal Court and the CCMA had failed to take into account the totality of circumstances and came to an unreasonable conclusion that "swart man" was used innocuously.

She said the test of determining whether the use of the word "swart man" was not racist or abusive was an objective one.

"Not only was 'swart man' as used here racially loaded, and hence derogatorily subordinating, but it was unreasonable to conclude otherwise.

Racism in the workplace

"Only Mr Bester could have given evidence that he uttered the words with no racist intent. He failed to do so. We are dealing here with racism in the workplace. Our courts have made it clear, and rightly so, that racism in the workplace cannot be tolerated.

"Employees may not act in a manner designed to destroy harmonious working relations with their employer or colleagues."

Theron also found that Bester had demonstrated lack of remorse for his actions and persisted with a defence of a complete denial.

She said he did not acknowledge that his conduct was racist and inappropriate, and he made no attempt to apologise.

"The fact that Mr Bester was dishonest in denying making the statement weighs heavily against him when considering sanction."

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    crime  |  courts

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Arthur Fraser skips first pre-budget presser in Parliament for 'urgent matter'

2018-05-17 16:12

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Eyewitness captures explosions as cash-in-transit thieves strike
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, May 16 2018-05-16 21:15 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 