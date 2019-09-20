Man who clocked 172km/h sentenced to 10 months in prison or pay a fine of R20 000

A 36-year-old man, who was convicted of reckless driving, has been sentenced to 10 months in prison or a R20 000 fine, the Gauteng Department of Community Safety has said.



Kgarea Tony Pakane was sentenced in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on Friday, spokesperson Ofentse Morwane said.

Pakane was arrested in June 2018 on the R21 Pomona off-ramp for driving a BMW at a speed of 172km/h in a prescribed 120km/h zone.

"Speeding remains one of the biggest risks to road safety in the province. We welcome this sentence and hope it will serve as a deterrent to other motorists who do not comply with traffic rules.

"We shall continue to stamp our authority to maintain law and order and do our work without fear or favour," Morwane said.

He added law enforcement offices would embark on a road safety operation in various parts of the province over the weekend.

"The majority of fatalities occur as a result of non-compliance with the rules of the road."