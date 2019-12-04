Man who filmed Anele Hoyana incident says he tried to stop his killer - report

A man has said he filmed Fritz Joubert terrorising traditional healer Anele Hoyana on Joubert's instructions, but says he tried to stop him before Hoyana was bludgeoned to death, according to DispatchLIVE.

Sabelo Ngaka told the publication he rushed to Joubert's property over the weekend after Joubert sent out a message to farmers saying there was trouble there.

He said he was one of three farmers who rushed to the Kwelerha property because they thought Joubert was being attacked or had caught a thief.

When he got there, he said he filmed two videos on Joubert's instructions. But when he tried to stop Joubert because things were escalating, Joubert apparently refused and started "talking nonsense". So, Ngaka left.

It was not immediately clear which two videos he filmed, or how many others there were.

Ngaka told the publication he would save the rest of his "answers" for court, and had shared all the videos and evidence with police.

In bizarre videos posted on his Facebook page in the early hours of Saturday, a sweating Joubert, in a Springbok jersey, gives a tour of his farmhouse and claims on camera he is the "chosen one", News24 previously reported.

Wife still traumatised

In the videos, Joubert refers to Hoyana, 40, as "Satan" and threatens to punish him. Hoyana is seen holding one of his children. In other videos, he is seen slumped on a chair and then lying on a wooden deck outside with his wife nearby.

Condolences have been pouring in for Hoyana after he was assaulted with fists and a rifle butt in a house belonging to Joubert on Saturday morning.

Joubert apparently took Hoyana's two young boys hostage and locked them in the bathroom. Joubert was shot dead during a scuffle with a police officer.

Family spokesperson Olwethu Hoyana told News24 that they had known Joubert as he was their neighbour for 15 years.

The 45-year-old smallholding owner had allowed Anele, his wife and their two children to live temporarily on his property in Geluksdal, Gonubie.

"This video is shocking, no one knows what brought about this aggression from Fritz towards Anele," Olwethu said.

He said while Anele's children – aged two weeks and two years – were too young to register what happened on that fateful day, his wife, who witnessed the ordeal, was still traumatised.

'The man was clearly deranged'

Agri Eastern Cape president Doug Stern said Joubert had been an Eskom subcontractor who lived on a small lifestyle property and was not "a farmer or member of any organised agricultural organisation".

He said they viewed Joubert's actions with shock and horror.

"The man was clearly deranged and from information received, the actions of the SAPS (SA Police Service) members who attended the scene were clearly justified," he said.

"To refer to him as a farmer, to fuel anger towards the farming community is irresponsible and undermines the efforts of real farmers to build an inclusive, safe, non-racial sector."

Stern said the incident would clearly anger any normal person.

"This must however be regarded as an isolated incident, perpetrated by an extremely disturbed person. What happened is tragic, but to direct public opinion against the farming community for cheap political points, must be guarded against."

Regional EFF chairperson Mziyanda Hlekiso told the Daily Dispatch that they had invaded the property, taken over operations and planned to convert it into a preschool.

- Compiled by Jenna Etheridge