Man who filmed deadly Northcliff shootout: 'There was so much blood'

Please note the video in this article contains violence and strong language.

When he realised he was in the thick of a shootout, his first instinct was to start filming.

Dustin Bezuidenhout (25) stopped at a petrol station in Northcliff, Johannesburg on Thursday afternoon, when three men tried to hijack a nearby car.

The three men were fleeing from an attempted robbery in Montgomery Park in a silver Mercedes Benz, with a security guard from Suburban Control Centre hot on their heels.

Police spokesperson Colonel Noxolo Kweza told News24 the men had robbed a woman at the gate to her house. "They took several goods from her, including jewellery and sped off."

The men crashed the car on the corner of Beyers Naude and Milner Avenue. Two of the men got out and fled the scene while a third ran across the road to an Engen garage where he hijacked a young woman driving a blue Toyota Etios.

'Absolutely frightening'

“Me and a colleague had just popped in to quickly fill up when we saw the sliver Mercedes collided with a black bakkie,” Dustin, operations manager at a production company, told YOU.

“We were just watching everything unfold at that point, but when the guy stepped out of the car with a gun and the security vehicle also arrived on scene, I just knew I had to take out my phone.”

It was “obviously absolutely frightening” when he heard gun shots going off, Dustin says, but “your adrenalin kicks in and you just know what you need to do.”

Dustin, who lives and works in the area, says he ran towards the hijackers because he needed to know what was going on.

After the one suspect had hijacked the Etios from the woman at the garage, the security guard opened fire.

“That’s when I heard that one last shot,” Dustin says. “The car veered off and just crashed.”

“In that moment there was no more noise, it got eerily quiet. That’s when I got out of the car because I wanted to know what was going on and I needed to give the public perspective on what happened.”

When he got to where the Toyota had crashed, people were concerned for the driver.

“There were a lot of people, they thought it was just an accident, but I had to tell them that he just hijacked the car.”

“And then I saw him laying across the seat, there was so much blood coming out of his head.”

“He was stuck at the garage after the other guys fled the scene. There was genuine fear in his eyes.

“He didn’t look like a professional, he was scared and was just trying to get out. To see the fear in his eyes and a minute later I was standing over his dead body… that was something else.”

It was then he cut the camera and tried to explain to the other bystanders what was going on.

He also spoke to the security officer who shot the suspect.

“I thanked him for his quick reaction. People are saying he murdered someone, but he also put himself in harm’s way to ensure that everyone around him was safe.”

“One of those bullets could have hit me but it didn’t because he was willing to risk his own life.”

Kweza confirmed to News24 that the man who crashed the car, died at the scene. "At this stage we can't confirm how the alleged robber died, only the post mortem will confirm."