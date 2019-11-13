Man who gunned down his 15-month-old baby, wife's grandparents gets three life terms

A man who shot dead his 15-month-old baby and two other relatives were handed three life terms in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg. (Ashraf Hendricks, GroundUp)

The 40-year-old Ketso Peter Ntaje was sentenced in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday, NPA regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.

Ntaje was also sentenced to 15 years for the attempted murder of his wife, Matshidiso Ntaje. The sentences will run concurrently.

He pleaded guilty to the offences, Mjonondwane said.

Matshidiso had begged the court not to set him free.

"The couple was experiencing marital problems that led to Matshidiso leaving their matrimonial home to live with her grandparents in Kagiso [west of Johannesburg]," said Mjonondwane.

According to Mjonondwane, the court heard how Ntaje arrived on the night of April 24, 2019, and found the grandparents in the main house with the toddler and fired several shots at close range, killing them on the spot.

"He then proceeded to the backyard rooms occupied by his wife and fired more shots through the locked door and windows.

"Fortunately, Matshidiso escaped unharmed after she heard gun shots and locked herself inside her room," Mjonondwane said.

Ketso eventually handed himself over to the police.

