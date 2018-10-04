Man who has alleged gang links arrested for Cape Town 'underworld' murder

Three men, including one who has alleged links to major gangs in Cape Town, have been arrested in connection with a murder which unfolded in Cape Town last week.

Sources say the matter has also highlighted the whereabouts of an Uzi firearm which they claim was stolen from police in Gauteng.

The man killed last Friday was previously photographed with what they say is the weapon.

He was murdered in a shooting in the Cape Town suburb of Belhar on Friday in an incident which played out near to a home linked to brothers Colin and Jerome "Donkie" Booysen. Jerome Booysen is the suspected leader of the Sexy Boys gang.

It is understood the murdered man had provided security to someone at the scene and a disagreement led to the shooting. One source said a gun was fired in defence.

Several sources confirmed that a high-profile underworld figure was among the three people taken into custody.

He has not appeared in court and can therefore not be named.

An attorney representing the man declined to comment on Thursday.

Western Cape police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirmed that three men, aged 31, 45 and 51, had been arrested for murder.

He said they were expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrate's Court once charged.

Murdered man 'had stolen cop gun'

News24 was provided with a photograph of a man holding what appeared to be a firearm. Sources said the man was the one who was murdered on Friday.

The sources alleged that the firearm had been stolen from the police.

However, these claims were not officially confirmed.

The high-profile figure is expected to go on trial in the Cape Town Regional Court in November, along with suspected underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack and two others, for allegedly extorting a restaurant owner and forcing him to use security provided by a particular company.

A fifth accused in the matter, Carl Lakay, was murdered in a shooting in Goodwood on August 5.

All five accused in the matter were arrested in December 2017 and during their bail application, which played out from then until the end of February 2018, details about the Booysen brothers surfaced.

In an affidavit used during the bail application, Peter Janse Viljoen, a lieutenant colonel who is attached to the Hawks, said that Colin and Jerome Booysen were "fighting against each other".

Viljoen alleged that both brothers had control over the Sexy Boys gang and were connected to the 26s and 27s gangs.

He further alleged that a man named Kishor Naidoo, along with Jerome Booysen, had been involved in a drug transaction which had "duped" Colin Booysen out of money.

Other shootings

A series of other shootings have marked matters relating to the extortion case.

On August 23, a brother of one of the accused was wounded in a shooting in Salt River – an incident which may have been a case of mistaken identity.

Four days earlier, Jerome Booysen was wounded in a shooting in Kuils River, in an incident which marked the sixth attempt on his life.

Another man, believed to have shot Booysen, was shot dead.

This violence started up in March 2017 when Modack, according to police, started trying to take control of nightclub security operations from a more established grouping.