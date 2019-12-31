Man who jumped overboard on cruise ship rescued

A man is understood to have jumped off a passenger cruise liner, the MSC Orchestra, into the sea between Madagascar and Mauritius early on Tuesday morning. He was found and rescued in less than an hour.

"On December 31 at around 04:00 local time, a passenger of MSC Orchestra, of his own will, jumped overboard while the ship was en-route between Madagascar and Mauritius," said a statement from the company.

"Our ship’s security protocols were activated immediately, and the ship command responded promptly and adequately."

A search and rescue operation found him within an hour, and he had only sustained minor injuries after his spell in the water.

The passenger was brought back on board the ship and taken to its medical centre for care.

His health is being monitored and his family has also been offered assistance.

The ship would continue on its course to Mauritius, according to its schedule.