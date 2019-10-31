Man who raped his niece and gave her R5 afterwards sentenced to life in prison

SA is in a crisis when it comes to rape, gender-based violence and femicide. (Sthembiso Lebuso, City Press)

The Mhala Regional Court in Mpumalanga has sentenced a 47-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping his 12-year-old niece.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said Solly Mabunda was sentenced on Wednesday.

Hlathi said Mabunda entered the mother's bedroom, where the minor was, on July 9.

"He undressed her and covered her mouth with a cloth before raping her. When he was done, he took her to the nearby bushes where he gave the victim R5 and informed her that from that day onwards, she was his girlfriend.

"The victim's mother went to her bedroom and found a towel full of blood stains. She then began looking for her daughter without any luck and proceeded to the nearby bushes where she found her in the company of the suspect. She asked the child what had happened to her and the victim told her about the rape ordeal in the house," said Hlathi.

She took her daughter to a local clinic for medical treatment, where it was confirmed that she was raped.

The case was reported to the police and the suspect was arrested the same day.

In a separate incident, a 28-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping an 18-year-old pupil.

Hlathi said it was alleged that on October 21, the victim was at school with other pupils when their teacher introduced a visitor who was sent by the Department of Education to address Grade 12 pupils about scholarships.

As part of the scholarship, three pupils could be chosen to study medicine in Russia.

"The victim informed the visitor that she was interested and he took her cellphone number. Later on the same day, the suspect called the victim and they met in his car.

"He reportedly told her he had Grade 12 examination papers that he wanted to give her but she must sleep with him first. She allegedly refused and the suspect raped her on the backseat of his car," said Hlathi.

The case was reported to the police and the suspect was arrested.

He is expected to appear in the Acornhoek Magistrate's Court on Thursday and faces a charge of rape.