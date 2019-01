A man from Pretoria who shot and killed a farmworker whom he thought was a bushpig, was sentenced to six years in prison on Tuesday, Netwerk24 reported.

Stefan Hepburn, 40, was reportedly sentenced in the Modimolle Regional Court.

Magistrate Peter Manthata said that Hepburn did not show remorse for killing Jan Railo. Hepburn was remanded into custody.

Railo, 23, was shot and killed on a farm in Tuinplaas in Limpopo by Hepburn during an alleged hunting incident, News24 reported at the time.

It is believed that Hepburn and his wife were hunting bushpigs on a friend's farm on a Saturday night when Hepburn fired shots in the direction from where he heard movement.

Railo died on the scene after sustaining a wound to the face.

The aftermath of the killing of farmworker Railo was a "sad case", DA MP Desiree van der Walt told News24 in 2017.

Van der Walt said without one of its breadwinners, the family was in desperate need of support.

"That family is now minus income and they really need support. The situation there is not good at all and I felt very obliged to visit them as an MP in the area," said Van der Walt.

