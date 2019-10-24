 

Man who tried to protect woman from rapists nominated for SA Men of the Year Award

2019-10-24 05:15

Jenna Etheridge

Radius Masukume came to the aide of a woman being raped. (Keep the Energy, Facebook)

Radius Masukume came to the aide of a woman being raped. (Keep the Energy, Facebook)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Radius Masukume, who was stabbed while trying to stop a woman from being raped in a field in Cape Town, has been nominated for a SA Men of the Year Award for his brave actions.

The awards, which started as a national campaign against gender-based violence in 2015, recognise positive male role models in society.

READ | Over R20 000 raised for man who came to the aid of woman who was raped

The campaign has honoured legends such as advocate George Bizos, entrepreneur and property developer Richard Maponya and athlete Bruce Fordyce, among others.

"The brave and heroic deeds of Mr Radius Masukume deserve a special recognition, not only by the people of Cape Town but by all South Africans," awards chairperson Bongani Ngomane told News24.

He said that even though the awards only focused on Gauteng this year, due to a limited budget, they felt compelled to honoured Masukume.

READ | 'It's how I was raised' - man stabbed while trying to save woman from rape

Flight sponsor

The awards committee and Social Development Men's Forum said that his actions epitomised the campaign's "don't look away" and "not in my name" messages.

With budgetary constraints, they were able to provide transport and accommodation for him once in Gauteng but hoped a kind person would sponsor his flights.

The awards take place at Carnival City on November 27 and nominations close at the end of October.

Reacting to the news, Masukume said he was very happy and would consider attending, although he also had to think about the running of his construction business.

The 49-year-old previously told News24 that he didn't think twice before intervening when he heard the woman's cries for help while walking to work in Table View earlier this month.

He was recovering after he was stabbed multiple times while fighting off two men who were raping the 45-year-old woman in a field.

"It's how I was raised. I am a son of a chief," he told News24 at the time. He believed men should protect women because they were instrumental in the raising of children and passing on of valuable skills.

The father of six children - aged 6 to 29 - said he was aware that many people would have kept on walking instead of running into danger.

"I am happy to say I am recovering and am very strong."

Keep the Energy, a Facebook group which focuses on gender-based violence, posted about the incident and also set up a fundraising page to reward him for his selflessness, which has already raised thousands.

Masukume was pleased about the fundraising efforts and wanted to use it to help others.

"In Du Noon, women are living alone and old ladies are being left at home alone. They are being abused and raped. Maybe we can do something to help them."

Western Cape police have not yet arrested anyone for the cases of attempted murder, attempted robbery and rape.

If anyone would like to contact Ngomane about assisting with flights, they can email Bongani.Ngomane@gauteng.gov.za.

Read more on:    cape town  |  rape  |  good news
NEXT ON NEWS24X

EFF leader makes case for Dali Mpofu to quit as national chairperson

2019-10-23 22:35

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Mmusi Maimane resigns as DA leader
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 19:05 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 16:45 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Daily lotto: Wednesday's results 2019-10-23 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 