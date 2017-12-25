 

Man, who used toy gun for alleged rape, hospitalised after mob attack

2017-12-25 21:01

Nation Nyoka

(iStock)

Johannesburg - A 20-year-old man has been hospitalised after Mahikeng community members took the law into their own hands and beat him up for allegedly raping a teen. 

The man is currently under police guard in hospital after the incident in Ramosai village outside Mahikeng, North West after he allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl who was on her way to a filling station on Friday.

Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani told News24 that the minor was allegedly approached by the suspect who was armed with what eventually turned out to be a toy gun.

"It is alleged that the suspect then pointed the girl with the firearm, instructed her not to scream and dragged her to the nearby bushes where he raped her," Funani said. 

The victim was also allegedly taken to her residential place by the suspect where she was raped again before her escape.

The teenager ran to her neighbours for help, and they quickly gathered outside her house.

"Upon realising that residents had gathered outside the house, the suspect allegedly attempted to flee, but was caught by the residents who allegedly assaulted him." 

The man was badly beaten.

"He was taken to hospital and he is still under police guard but…on Wednesday he will appear in Mmabatho Magistrate's Court for alleged rape," Funani told News24.

Read more on:    mahikeng  |  crime

