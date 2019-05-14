 

Man who wanted to assassinate Zuma, Magashule found guilty

2019-05-14 11:41

Jeanette Chabalala

Elvis Ramosebudi in court. (Gulshan Khana, AFP)

Elvis Ramosebudi in court. (Gulshan Khana, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Elvis Ramosebudi, the man who sent letters soliciting money to finance a plot to assassinate supposed beneficiaries of state capture, has been found guilty.

Ramosebudi was convicted in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday of two counts of attempting to incite to commit conspiracy to murder.

In handing down judgment, Magistrate Collin Matshitse said: "[The] State managed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the accused attempted to incite the employees to conspire and kill those people he had mentioned in his letters."

Ramosebudi was arrested in Midrand in April 2017.

Ramosebudi faced two counts of incitement to commit murder. However, Matshitse convicted him of the alternative charges of attempting to incite to commit conspiracy to murder.

The supposed beneficiaries of state capture included former president Jacob Zuma, four members of the Gupta family, three Cabinet ministers and the head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Ramosebudi allegedly sent two letters – to Anglo Platinum and businessman Ajay Gupta - asking for funding for the plot.

In the letter he wrote to Ajay Gupta, he allegedly asked for money to assassinate people supporting "white monopoly capital".

He mentioned former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas, former public protector Thuli Madonsela, former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor and former GCIS CEO Themba Maseko.

During previous appearances, the court heard that ANC secretary general Ace Magashule and former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane were among people in the first group he allegedly wanted to assassinate.

More to follow.

Read more on:    elvis ramosebudi  |  jacob zuma  |  johannesburg  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Lion rips off toddler's scalp at Heilbron lion park

2019-05-14 10:56

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
5 jackpot winners in tonight's Daily Lotto draw 2019-05-13 21:44 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 