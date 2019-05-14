Man who wanted to assassinate Zuma, Magashule found guilty

Elvis Ramosebudi, the man who sent letters soliciting money to finance a plot to assassinate supposed beneficiaries of state capture, has been found guilty.

Ramosebudi was convicted in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday of two counts of attempting to incite to commit conspiracy to murder.

In handing down judgment, Magistrate Collin Matshitse said: "[The] State managed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the accused attempted to incite the employees to conspire and kill those people he had mentioned in his letters."

Ramosebudi was arrested in Midrand in April 2017.

Ramosebudi faced two counts of incitement to commit murder. However, Matshitse convicted him of the alternative charges of attempting to incite to commit conspiracy to murder.

The supposed beneficiaries of state capture included former president Jacob Zuma, four members of the Gupta family, three Cabinet ministers and the head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Ramosebudi allegedly sent two letters – to Anglo Platinum and businessman Ajay Gupta - asking for funding for the plot.

In the letter he wrote to Ajay Gupta, he allegedly asked for money to assassinate people supporting "white monopoly capital".

He mentioned former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas, former public protector Thuli Madonsela, former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor and former GCIS CEO Themba Maseko.

During previous appearances, the court heard that ANC secretary general Ace Magashule and former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane were among people in the first group he allegedly wanted to assassinate.

More to follow.