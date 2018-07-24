 

Manana resignation a tactic to avoid taking accountability in Parliament – DA

2018-07-24 21:47

Alex Mitchley and Paul Herman

Mduduzi Manana

Mduduzi Manana

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The DA has labelled ANC MP and former deputy minister for higher education Mduduzi Manana's voluntary resignation from Parliament as nothing more than a move to evade accountability.

Manana was due to appear before Parliament's Joint Committee on Ethics and Members' Interests on Wednesday, an appearance he will no longer have to make after resigning on Tuesday. 

"Now he seems to have jumped before being pushed, resigning less than 24 hours before having to face the ethics committee," said DA chief whip John Steenhuisen in a statement.

"If Parliament cannot hold Manana, a convicted abuser, to account then it is up to his party, the ANC, to hold him accountable."

Manana was convicted of three counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm in September 2017.

Video footage emerged of Manana assaulting a woman at Cubana in Fourways, Johannesburg, on August 6, 2017, which went viral on social media and sparked demands for his arrest.

NPA won't prosecute over latest abuse charges 

He admitted during court proceedings that he also assaulted two others, saying the women had called him "isitabane", a term used to derogatively refer to gay people.

The Randburg Magistrate's Court ordered Manana to pay a R100 000 fine or face 12 months in jail for the Cubana incident. He was also ordered to complete 500 hours of community service, complete a rehabilitation programme and pay the victims a total of R26 680.46.

More recently, claims surfaced that Manana had allegedly assaulted his domestic worker, Christine Wiro.

Manana allegedly tried to push Wiro down a flight of stairs in May. The charges were later withdrawn. 

An audio clip emerged soon after of Manana allegedly trying to bribe Wiro with R100 000 to drop the charges. He later denied the claims of bribery, saying he intended laying a complaint against the domestic worker for extortion.

On Monday, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it declined to prosecute Manana for the alleged abuse of Wiro because it believed there were "no reasonable prospects for successful prosecution".

Call for Manana's removal from ANC positions

In a statement published on his Facebook page, Manana said he made the decision in light of the NPA's decision to not prosecute him for the alleged abuse.

"I need to reiterate that the allegations against me were obviously frivolous and were rooted in a politically motivated smear campaign against me by my political opponents," he said in the statement.

"I welcome the decision of the NPA which has cleared me of any wrongdoing and I feel totally exonerated."

Steenhuisen said if the ANC was truly serious about bringing an end to the scourge of violence against women and children it would refer Manana to its internal ethics committee and remove him from all positions he currently holds in the party, including his membership of the ANC's national executive committee.

"The DA fears that Manana's resignation is little more than a temporary face-saving exercise and that the ANC will later bring him back into the fold after a period out of the public gaze," said Steenhuisen.

Steenhuisen also rubbished Manana's decision to donate a portion of his pension to charitable causes, saying that it would not undo the emotional and physical harm suffered by his victims. 

More than R1.5m in donations

He accused Manana of trying to sell his resignation as a selfless act when in fact it was "nothing more than an attempt to avoid facing the consequences of his deplorable actions".

"As we head into Women's Month, the ANC has an opportunity to show that they are serious about combatting violence against women by removing Manana."

Manana said he would donate a portion of his pension to heed President Cyril Ramaphosa's "rallying call".

He will donate R1 000 000 to Khuluma Ndoda, a men's social movement against gender-based violence, which will be launched on August 1; R500 000 to the Nceduluntu Youth Foundation's 'OneMillionPads' campaign; and a scholarship opportunity for five male students to enrol at the University of South Africa for postgraduate programmes in gender studies.

Read more on:    da  |  anc  |  mduduzi manana  |  parliament

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'We are ready to fight fire with fire' – Gauteng MEC warns cash-in-transit criminals

2018-07-24 21:36

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Shoprite security guard shot at point-blank during store robbery
 

Tragedy for World's Ugliest Dog winner 2018

Zsa Zsa dies two weeks after winning World’s Ugliest Dog Title

 

Paws

Hilarious doggo Snapchats that have us in stitches
How your dog can tell what you’re feeling
Share your 67 minutes with animals in need this Mandela Day
Kevin Anderson’s dog is winning at Instagram!
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Muizenberg 19:20 PM
Road name: Atlantic Road

Cape Town 15:23 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, July 24 2018-07-24 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 