 

Mandela Bay councillor convicted of fraud, money laundering denied leave to appeal

2018-06-04 13:13

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

Bongo Nombiba (File, Netwerk24)

Bongo Nombiba (File, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

ANC ward councillor in Nelson Mandela Bay Bongo Nombiba has been denied leave to appeal his conviction and sentencing in the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crime Court on Monday.

This comes after Nombiba, 43, was found guilty of fraud and money laundering in March and sentenced to an effective five years in prison.

Magistrate Johannes Claassen handed down a sentence of seven years, of which three were suspended, for fraud. For money laundering, Nombiba received another three years, two of which will run concurrently.

After brief representations from both the defence and the State, Claassen ruled that the application for leave to appeal was dismissed.

Nombiba's new legal counsel advocate Vuyisile Calaza, who brought the application, said after proceedings that they would now begin processes to petition the judge president of the Eastern Cape High Court in Grahamstown for leave to appeal.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    anc  |  port elizabeth  |  corruption  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Already 3 separate cash-in-transit heists on Monday morning

2018-06-04 12:18

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: State continues Jason Rohde cross examination
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, June 2 2018-06-02 21:00 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 