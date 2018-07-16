 

Mandela's 'long walk to freedom' has just begun: Graca Machel

2018-07-16 22:25
Graca Machel. (File, Erin Bates, News24)

Graca Machel. (File, Erin Bates, News24) (Erin Bates)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Nelson Mandela's widow said on Monday that the world still had a long way to go to attain the freedoms that her husband fought for, as South Africa prepared to celebrate 100 years since his birth.

Graca Machel said that the anniversary events should inspire people to take action to tackle inequality, improve education and become part of a "tapestry of good against evil".

Referencing her husband's memoir Long Walk to Freedom, she said: "We have just begun the journey, we have to keep walking because the freedoms which we are trying to see embodied by (Mandela) are still in their infancy."

Mandela, who died in 2013, remains a global icon for his battle against white-minority apartheid rule and for his message of peace and reconciliation when he was released after 27 years in prison.

"We still have a long way to go to have equality between men and women, between developed and so-called developing countries," Machel said.

"We still have a long way to go to provide and to make sure that every single child has a quality education."

Mandela married Machel, the wife of Mozambique's late President Samora Machel, in 1998.

Former US president Barack Obama will give a flagship speech in Johannesburg on Tuesday to mark the 100th anniversary of Mandela's birth, a day before Mandela's actual birth day on July 18.

Read more about Mandela here

Read more on:    graca machel

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

SA’s lion bone export quota set at 1 500 skeletons

2018-07-16 22:16

Inside News24

 

/World
WATCH: More than 200 killed in Japan flash floods
 

Our top picks for doggo post of the week

All the best social media shared posts about our favourite furry friends!

 

Paws

Meet the unstoppable two-legged cat taking over the interwebs!
10 foods you should NEVER feed your dog!
Pet owners are spending thousands on animal birthday parties! Here’s why…
WOOF Project: The pop-up dog adoption station
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Macassar 19:37 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
Cape Town 17:55 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday July 14 2018-07-14 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 