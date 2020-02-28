 

Mandisa Mashego mum on whether she's still Gauteng EFF leader

2020-02-28 14:50

Ntwaagae Seleka

EFF Gauteng Caucus leader Mandisa Mashego.

EFF Gauteng Caucus leader Mandisa Mashego. (Photo by: Jabu Kumalo)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Senior EFF leader Mandisa Mashego has confirmed she is in discussion with the party's leadership to iron out some internal issues.

Mashego, however, denied media reports that she had resigned from the party.

She addressed the media outside the Randburg Magistrate's Court in Johannesburg on Friday after Adam Catzavelos was given a suspended sentence. She testified in the case earlier.

READ MORE: Adam Catzavelos gets suspended sentence for k-word rant

Mashego did not want to respond to questions about whether she was still the party's Gauteng leader.

Instead, she said she was still a member of the EFF.

"I am not willing to discuss my internal matters with the EFF in public," she said.

Mashego said weekend reports that she had resigned were sensationalised.

READ: EFF hasn't seen a resignation letter from Mandisa Mashego, only a sick note

"I don't wish to discuss this matter in public at all because I will not be respecting the EFF as an organisation. The EFF has many members who deserve respect.

"The constitution of the EFF clearly states that EFF members may not discuss internal matters of the EFF on any platform and I want to respect that.

"With due respect, I don't want to discuss it any further. The EFF and I are in conversation about whatever we need to discuss," Mashego said.

She called on the public to respect that the EFF had its own internal policies and rules.

"As members of the EFF, we must be the first to respect the rules. I am a member of the EFF," Mashego said.

Read more on:    eff  |  mandisa mashego  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Two buffaloes roaming streets of Mahikeng shot dead

2020-02-28 14:28

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa Jr, Bosasa and the missing million
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Morningstar 15:32 PM
Road name: N7 Northbound

Northbound
Paarl 15:31 PM
Road name: R101 Du Toitkloof Pass

More traffic reports
Two players win Daily Lotto jackpot 2020-02-27 21:39 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 