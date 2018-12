A missing persons case has now turned into a murder investigation after a Mangaung Municipality employee was found dead in the boot of her car on Monday.

According to a statement by Free State police, a missing persons case and possible kidnapping of Seipati Lechoano was reported on December 19 which prompted an investigation.

"The investigation led to a basement parking at Bram Fischer building which houses Mangaung Municipality where Mrs Lechoano worked. Her car was found parked and her body discovered in the boot," police said.

"She was found with her hands and feet tied up and the body had no visible injuries. All relevant role players and emergency services were mobilised to the scene (sic)."

Police added that a postmortem will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death and that a case of kidnapping and murder will be investigated.

The executive mayor of Mangaung Metro Municipality, Olly Mlamleli, passed on her condolences to the family of Lechoano.

"I have been worried by Seipati's disappearance. It is unfortunate that we discover a cold body. I had hoped that she was still alive," said Mlamleli in a statement.

"As the leadership of Mangaung Metro we share the same agony that the family is going through."

Mlamleli also questioned the security at the Bram Fischer Building after the discovery of Lechoano's body.

"This talks to the strength of our security systems. I will be convening a meeting with the directorate responsible for city’s security for clarity."

