Mangaung municipal murder mystery: No arrests yet, say police

Free State police are yet to make any arrests following the death of an administration clerk at the Mangaung anti-fraud department in Bloemfontein.

However, police spokesperson Colonel Thandi Mbambo said they were investigating a case of murder, following the death of Seipati Lechoano.

"Following the investigation into the disappearance of Lechoano, who was reported missing on December 19, and her possible kidnapping, the police made a startling discovery on Monday (December 24) afternoon.

"Our investigations led to a basement parking at Bram Fischer building, which houses Mangaung Municipality where Lechoano worked. Her car was found neatly parked and her body was discovered in the boot," said Mbambo.

'Inconclusive' post-mortem

Lechoano was found with her hands and feet tied up, but her body had no visible injuries.

"A post-mortem was conducted on Thursday and was found inconclusive due to [the] state that the body was found in," said Mbambo.

Further tests would be conducted to establish the exact cause of death.

Police are investigating a case of kidnapping and murder and they have appealed to anyone with information to contact them.

It was earlier reported that Lechoano was employed by the Special Investigative Unit (SIU) and that she was investigating corruption at the municipality.

The SIU has since denied that Lechoano was an employee.





What corruption is doing to our communities. ???? Now a family & colleagues have lost a loved one. My sympathies to her family. My prayers to all the people whose lives are daily placed at risk to do what is right for us, your society. May God protect you. https://t.co/GMynRTX1Xi — Tim Modise (@TimModise) December 27, 2018

An anti-fraud sub directorate at the Mangaung municipality in Bloemfontein, Mrs Seipati Lechoano was found murdered, She was found with her hands and feet tied up in the boot of her car. Her car was parked inside the Metro building basement. pic.twitter.com/yguVYpk8UT — Man's Not Barry Roux ? (@AdvBarryRoux) December 27, 2018

#sapsFS Update: Missing woman found murdered. Following the investigation into the disappearance of Mrs Seipati Lechoano who was reported missing on the 19/12, police made a startling discovery yesterday, 24/12. Case of kidnapping & murder opened. MEhttps://t.co/RNGUtIPYmG pic.twitter.com/IShwix5Aeb — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) December 25, 2018





Dear South Africans this is horrific & our sincere condolences go out to her family and friends. We can confirm that she was not an employee of the SIU. Furthermore, the SIU is not conducting any investigation at the Mangaung Metro. https://t.co/rF0wxQckWI — SPECIAL INVESTIGATING UNIT: OFFICIAL ACCOUNT (@RSASIU) December 27, 2018

Mangaung municipal spokesperson Qondile Khedama confirmed that Lechoano was an employee at the municipality.



"She was a senior administration officer at the City's risk and anti-fraud sub-directorate. She had nothing to do with investigations. We are saddened by her passing and we offer our sincere condolences to her family and everyone close to her.

"We wish to reprimand those who are spreading rumours about our colleague. If anyone has information regarding her death, they should please contact the police in order for those responsible for her death to be brought to book," said Khedama.