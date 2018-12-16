 

Mangosuthu Buthelezi on his legacy: 'I believe in the goodwill of people'

2018-12-16 15:33

Alet Janse van Rensburg

When Mangosuthu Buthelezi announced his retirement from politics in 2017, then ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe said he had "run his race and played his role". 

It was as neutral a statement as you get, and the best the party could come up with after its decades-long complicated relationship with the leader of the Inkhata Freedom Party (IFP), which was at best, one of mutual expedience and at worst, one of all-out war.

More than a year after the announcement, Buthelezi is still not retired and seemingly waiting for the IFP to constitute a national congress in order to elect a new leader.

At 90, his work schedule has been considerably lightened over the year, although he still attends sittings of the National Assembly regularly. Here he is known to lambast the EFF for their "disgusting" behaviour in the House and he recently cautioned against the expropriation of land without compensation outside the confines of the law. 

The spirit of Ubuntu

"The manner in which Parliament has lost decorum goes much further than anything. The image of the country is being tarnished," he says when we interview him in his office in the Marx building on the parliamentary precinct.

"But I think the majority of South Africans cannot tolerate this thing. They really pride themselves on the spirit of Ubuntu and will not allow it go on for long."

In a career in politics spanning some 40 years, Prince Buthelezi (as he recently reminded the ANC is his title) has been called many things: a traitor, an apartheid collaborator, a careerist.

But, as is often the case when controversial public figures reach old age, all of this is now a thing of the past and Buthelezi is regarded a respected elder and moral compass among peers and the public. 

In his old age, he can spend hours happily speaking about the key role he played in the country's history as founder of the IFP and in the democratic transition. Asked about what he thinks his legacy will be, the conversation inevitably turns to the black-on-black violence in KwaZulu-Natal in the 1980s and early 1990s, and his initial refusal to participate in the 1994 election, only consenting at the last minute.

"I never condoned, or ordered or ratified any orders that we should kill any members of the UDF or ANC"

The whole thing, he says, was part of the ANC's campaign at the time to vilify him. 

"I never condoned, or ordered or ratified any orders that we should kill any members of the UDF or ANC. But I said that everyone has an inalienable right to defend themselves. And our people should have a right to defend themselves and their loved ones," he says. 

"When this thing hotted up, there were attacks and counter attacks, revenge attacks, pre-emptive attacks… the whole thing gained its own momentum. And we as an organisation, never took a resolution in our central commission to say we should kill members of the UDF and ANC. But then, of course, I said we must defend ourselves."

The ANC, the organisation to which he once belonged, had turned against him.

Buthelezi maintains that the reason for this was because he refused to soft peddle the interests of the Zulu people and wouldn't support the decision of the ANC in exile to wage an armed struggle against apartheid and call for international sanctions.

Pressing for Mandela's release

He also credits himself in part for the release of Nelson Mandela from prison, which, he says happened after he insisted to then president FW de Klerk that Inkhata would only come to the negotiation table if Mandela was released. 

His personal and political relationship with the latter has been the topic of much reflection as Mandela on several occasions made known his frustration with Buthelezi. 

"Political connections aside, our relationship was never disrupted. I could never go to Johannesburg without him inviting me to his home," says Buthelezi.

But the late president's attitude towards him has been described as ambivalent at best. "I have enormous respect for Mangosuthu Buthelezi," Mandela is quoted as saying in Dare Not Linger, his second memoir finished last year, by author Mandla Langa.

"We used as ammunition against him facts which are of common knowledge… All of these failed to tarnish his reputation and he remains to the present day a powerful public figure that cannot be ignored." 

"Buthelezi has been at the centre of some of the country's most historic moments"

Regardless of his politics, South African history pre- and post-democracy cannot be complete without Buthelezi, as analyst Aubrey Matshiqi recently remarked.

He has been at the centre of some of the country's most historic moments, often as the cause of turmoil and controversy and always as a vocal advocate for the interests of the people of KwaZulu-Natal.

After 1994, he joined Mandela's Cabinet as Minister of Home Affairs and acted as president on several occasions. He maintains that where IFP premiers governed, there has not a been a whiff of corruption.

"Corruption shames all of us a black people. Because the poverty of our people is enormous. Actually, when all of us struggled for liberation, we didn't struggle so that people could loot Venda bank and so on. And that is a challenge, to get us out of the cesspool of corruption, because only then will we truly be serving our people.

"But there is always hope," he says. "I believe in the goodwill of people."

Read more on:    ifp  |  nelson mandela  |  mangosuthu buthelezi  |  election  |  democracy
NEXT ON NEWS24X

South Africans must 'capture the state and make sure it works' - Ramaphosa

2018-12-16 14:29

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST: A messy week for Mabe and the return of 'president' Hlaudi
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 05:54 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 15:21 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Here are the results for the Saturday, 15 December Lottery draw 2018-12-15 21:01 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

SQL Reporter

Cape Town
Communicate Cape Town IT
R10 000.00 - R12 000.00 Per Month

Cluster Financial Manager

Cape Town
Network Finance
R950 000.00 - R1 000 000.00 Per Year

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 